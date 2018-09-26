Milton J. Mueller | Obituary

Milton J. Mueller, 93, died Sept. 23, 2018.

He was the beloved husband of the late Selma Mueller (nee Meyerhoff) for 54 years; she survives him.

Milton’s passion was being a farmer. Growing up he farmed in Waterloo, then after marrying Selma, he moved to Florissant, Mo. They lived all of their married life in the house they built there. The Florissant community will remember them for the pumpkins and rabbits and other animals they raised.

loving father of John (Brigitta) Mueller and Tina (Robert) Kleekamp; cherished father-in-law of the late Rachel Mueller (nee Schell); loving grandfather of Devon (Tyler) Fallon, Ryan Kleekamp and Courtney (Adam) Berge; and dear brother of the late Ardell Lozier.

The family received friends Sept. 25, at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, St. Louis.

A memorial service followed at the funeral home.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Black Jack, Mo.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to the American Cancer Society.