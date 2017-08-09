Millennials band together to serve community

A group of millennials in Monroe County will attempt to slash stereotypes and show the community that leadership can come from a myriad of ages and backgrounds.

“The mission of Monroe Millennials is to create community engagement and connections through serving others and preparing future leaders in the younger generations of Monroe and surrounding counties,” reads the group’s mission statement.

Monroe Millennials recently began piecing together a Facebook page, website and preliminary ideas for community service. But founder Amanda Schweigert said she hopes the group can engage millennials in the county in a number of events and programs that contribute to the betterment of society.

“I was really inspired by local businesses partnering,” Schweigert said of her inspiration behind the group. “And I was trying to figure out how to get to the people of my age group, because they are here.

“Also, local government is very homogenous, and I want to make sure that the younger generation is represented. Before too long, we’ll be leaders of the community. So it’s making sure, ‘Do young people have a voice?’”

One of the goals of the group is to provide support to existing community action groups, such as Waterloo Citizens for a Pool. Schweigert said as an example that Monroe Millennials can participate in WCP events

