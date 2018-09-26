Mildred M. Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Mildred M. Rippelmeyer, 91, of Waterloo, formerly of Dupo, died Sept. 23, 2018, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud.

She was born March 24, 1927, in Dupo, son of the late Edward J. and Minnie Shack (nee Nolte).

She married Elmer C. Rippelmeyer on Sept. 21, 1952; he preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 1988.

She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo. She attended Dupo Grade School and Dupo High School. Upon graduation she worked as an assistant bookkeeper for the Mon-Clair Grain & Supply Company until 1952.

Surviving are her sister-in-law Joyce Rippelmeyer; her two nieces, Cynthia (David) Birk and Caryl (David) Noelken; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Melissa (Adam) Dye, Eric (Kristen) Birk, Aaron (Megan) Birk and Mike Noelken; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Russell Rippelmeyer, her parents, nephew Mark Rippelmeyer and great-nephew Gregory Noelken.

A special thank you to the staff at Garden Place for their love and support of Mildred over the past few years.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sept. 26, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 27, at Christ United Church of Christ, Dupo, Rev. Todd Mushaney officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ United Church of Christ, Dupo.