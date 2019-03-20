Michael Paul “Mike” Kiefer

Michael Paul “Mike” Kiefer, 52, of Troy, died March 17, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 30, 1966, in Belleville, son of the late John Kiefer Jr. and Ruth Kiefer (nee Pecaut).

He married the former Niccolee Jonsson on Nov. 9, 1991; she survives him.

Mike worked in the lawn care industry for 17 years, specializing in treatment and maintenance of all kinds. He later worked as an operations manager at an ammonia hydrant plant for seven years.

He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy.

Mike enjoyed football and coached the Troy Titans football team. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and St. Louis Blues Hockey fan.

Mike was a member of the Perryville American Legion Boosters and was an incredibly giving person, volunteering time in the community including for fish fries at the local VFW. His greatest passion was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandson.

Surviving are his wife of 27 years; daughter Brittany Kiefer of Troy; son Logan Kiefer of Troy; grandson Mason Spala of Troy; three brothers, John III (Jackie) Kiefer of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Kenneth (Cathy) Kiefer of Swansea and Gerald Kiefer of Dupo; sister Cathryn (William) Ingram of Davenport, Fla.; step-mother Barbara Kiefer of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Beverly Mrozek.

Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. March 21, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. March 22, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.