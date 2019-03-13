Michael Lee Simmons﻿ | Obituary

Michael Lee Simmons﻿

Michael Lee Simmons, 72, of Waterloo, died March 8, 2019.

He was born Dec. 30, 1946, in Cairo, son of the late Marvin Simmons and Juanita LeTempt (nee Bennett).

He married the former Deborah Steppig on March 17, 1972; she preceded him in death on Feb. 29, 2008.

Michael was the past owner and operator of Good Tymes Bar & Grill, Dupo.

He had served three tours of duty in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee (Team 0604) and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of VFW Post 6368, Dupo, and was a proud member of the NRA and the Southern Illinois Crappie Association. He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman.

Surviving are his three daughters, Michelle (Tory D.) Bartlett of Powder Springs, Ga., Christine (Thor) Lohrberg of Waterloo and Jessica (Bradley) Sager of Ava; grandchildren Tory, Thomas, Trece, Grant, Jacob, Amelia and Remi; a brother, Roger Simmons of Dupo; and a sister, Susan (Derrick) Bartatto of St. Genevieve, Mo., along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Taylor Thomas Bartlett.

Visitation and funeral services were March 12-13, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, Pastor Charles Kempf officiating.

Interment with full military honors followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois.