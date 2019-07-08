Merlyn C. Sinn | Obituary

Merlyn C. Sinn, 88, of Waterloo, died June 26, 2019, in Waterloo. He was born October 12, 1930, in Marissa, son of the late Clarence and Susan (nee Knecht) Sinn.

Merlyn was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo; Indian River City United Methodist Church – Titusville, Fla.; a US Navy Veteran; and an avid golfer and fisherman.

He is survived by his daughter Sherry (Michael) Dreps; son Scott (Jennifer) Sinn; grandchildren Aerica (Gregory) Pilkey, Kelsey (Brandon) Leetch, Adam (Madison) Rice, and Alanna Rice; great grandchildren Tristan, Gabriel, Lukas, and Brody; sisters Betty (Lee) Rogers and Gretchen (Jim) Jubinski; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Don “Hoofy” and Delores Reifschneider; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Betty Lou Sinn (nee Reifschneider); daughter Stephanie Rice; step mother Hazel Sinn (nee Brown); and brothers Greg Sinn and Mickey Garrett.

Memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of service July 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. July 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Indian River City United Methodist Church; American Lung Association; or family wishes.