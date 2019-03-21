Merdell L. Haberl | Obituary

Merdell L. Haberl

Merdell L. Haberl (nee Mueller), 91, of Waterloo, died March 19, 2019, in Red Bud.

She was born July 25, 1927, in Renault, son of the lateHerman W. and Dora Mueller (nee Offermann).

She was married to the late Wilbert C. Haberl.

Merdell was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

She retired as the head cook at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School cafeteria, where she had worked for 17 years. Her greatest joy was raising her six children and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Kurt (Ann) Haberl, Chris (Judy) Haberl, Ken (Melanie) Haberl, Brian (Marilyn) Haberl, Jeff (Gina) Haberl and Karen (Kent) Jones; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother Aleda Doelitzsch, Lynn (Homer) Kerr, Evie Heldt, Ermett (Lena Maude) Mueller and Karen (Neal) Rabe; sisters-in-law Emma Jean Helfrich and Joyce (Stanley) Lehr; brother-in-law Jerry Haberl; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Merdell was preceded in death by her husband, parents, granddaughter Erika Christine Haberl; great-grandson William Daniel Foster brother Marvin Mueller and sister Verna Theobald.

A memorial visitation is 9-11 a.m. March 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. March 23, at the church, Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School Tuition Assistance Fund.