 McManus-Olejnicak | Engagement - Republic-Times | News

McManus-Olejnicak | Engagement

By on June 27, 2017 at 5:03 pm

Kate McManus and Dusten Olejnicak of Minneapolis, Minn., have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride is the daughter of Michael and Susan McManus of Waterloo. She is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, Waterloo, and Knox College, Galesburg. She is employed as a teacher.

The groom is the son of Mike and Jan Olejnicak of Brainerd, Minn. He is a graduate of Brainerd High School and Concordia College, Morehead, Minn. He is employed as a teacher.

The couple are planning a July 8, 2017, wedding.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.