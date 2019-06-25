Mary P. Meier | Obituary

Mary P. Meier (nee Grueninger), 77, of Waterloo, died June 21, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born June 20, 1942, in Belleville, the daughter of the late Charles J. and Pearl C. (nee Frierdich) Grueniger.

Mary was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Waterloo; Metro East Social Singles; dedicated Monroe County Election Judge; dedicated driver for the American Cancer Society driving patients to treatments; loved Red Hat Society; traveled with numerous senior groups; board member at Helping Hands; and she achieved her Associates Degree at age 54.

She spent her final years loving friends and spending time with her grandchildren at sporting events, cattle shows and dance recitals.

She is survived by children Chuck (Kim) Meier and Cindie (Eric) Allscheid; grandchildren Miranda and Matthew Meier and Cassie and Krista Allscheid; brother Marvin (Kathy) Grueninger; father of the children John Meier; sister-in-law Evie Grueniger; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is also preceded in death by her brother, Carl James Grueninger.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. June 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 8-9:30 a.m. June 29 at the funeral home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. June 29 at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Cancer Society Relay for Life or Hospice of Southern Illinois.