Mary K. Eaton | Obituary

Mary K. Eaton

Mary K. Eaton (nee Monroe), 45, of Herculaneum, Mo., died Nov. 12, 2017, in Dolittle, Mo.

She was born Sept. 30, 1972, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Sandra Monroe and the late Carl B. Monroe.

She is survived by daughter Alyssa Eaton, fiance Richard Kurtzeborn, mother Sandra Monroe, sister Susan (Scott) Whelan, stepchildren Mindy and Ricky Kurtzeborn, as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, along with her L7F family.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 16, and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 17, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 17, at the funeral home.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the family.


