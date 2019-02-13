Mary Jean Westerheide | Obituary

Mary Jean Westerheide (nee Arnold), 84, of Waterloo, was called peacefully to heaven Feb. 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Jan. 1, 1935, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Arnold.

She married the love of her life, William V. “Bill” Westerheide on Sept. 17, 1955; he survives her.

She attended St. Patrick’s grade school, St. Teresa Academy in East St. Louis and College of St. Francis in Joliet. She was a member of several Catholic parishes — Queen of Peace and St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville, Our Lady of Lourdes, in Sparta and Ss. Peter & Paul in Waterloo.

She was a member of the Mary and Martha Sodality and was past president of St. Augustine’s Sodality Club. She was also a very active member of the St. Teresa’s Academy Class of 1952 Alumni Society and enjoyed planning and attending many reunions over the years.

She was a member of St. Clair Women’s Club, Southern Illinois Golf Association and Mystic Oak golf leagues.

Although golf, sewing and playing cards were a part of her pastime activities, she especially loved to attend the sporting events and other activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Playing board games and cards with them was a special treat.

She is survived by her husband; her children, Mary Beth (Mark) Cyliax of St. Louis, JoAnn (Ned) Lane of Columbia, Sharon Cooper of Maryville, Bill (Cathy) Westerheide of Waterloo, Michael (Karen) Westerheide of Millstadt, and Kevin (Colleen) Westerheide of Millstadt.

She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Lauren (Reggie) Ardis, Scott Cyliax, Elizabeth (Steve) Ladd, Michael (Dusty) Cyliax, Michelle Westerheide, Brian (Kourtnie) Westerheide, Kyle (Megan) Lane, Cory (Ashley) Lane, Paige (Logan) Lane, Danielle (Justin) Howerton, Jacob Cooper, Benjamin Westerheide, Trevor Czerniekewski and Jordan Czerniekewski; seven great-grandchildren, Kimberly Presson, Devon Ardis, Sam and Aubrey Westerheide, Shepard Lane, Eloise Howerton and Chris Musk, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joe and Jack Arnold, sisters-in-laws June and Barbara Arnold, brother-in-law Jack Westerheide, parents-in-law parents Rueben and Aurelia Westerheide, daughter-in-law Terry Westerheide and cousin Charles W. Koons.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 17, and 8-8:30 a.m. Feb. 18, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Feb. 18, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. and Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions in the form of Masses or memorials to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.