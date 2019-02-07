 Mary Janice Clark | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Mary Janice Clark | Obituary

By on February 7, 2019 at 3:11 pm

Mary Janice Clark

Mary Janice Clark, nee Schwartz, 89, of Waterloo, IL, died February 6, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. She was born January 31, 1930, in Dupo, IL.

She is survived by her husband Charles M. Clark; daughter Bethany Clark; grandchildren Brittany (Chris) Lutz, & Kearston Clark; great grandchildren Sophia Clark, Millie Lutz, & Kelsey Lutz; sisters Edith Lerch, Cynthia Schwartz, & Karen Schwartz; sisters-in-law Ethel Schwartz, Doris Schwartz, Rhonda Clark, & Clara Mae Clark; nieces; nephews; & cousins.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Brenda Clark; parents Oliver Louis & Lilly Edna (nee Kurtz) Schwartz; brothers Glenn, James, & Melvin Schwartz; & sister Helen Preshaw.

Janice was a member of Waterloo Sister Cities, and St. Paul UCC – Waterloo. She was a Girl Scout Leader, loved painting, traveling, gardening, & baking cookies for her school bus kids.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: 

Donor’s Choice

Visitation:

2 PM to 5 PM Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home

9 AM until time of service Monday at Quernheim Funeral Home

Funeral:

10 AM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL

Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating

Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL

