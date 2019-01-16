Mary Ann Hellmer | Obituary

Mary Ann Hellmer (nee Descher), 88, of Waterloo died Jan. 10, 2019, in St. Louis.

She was born June 12, 1930, in Lawrence, Neb., daughter of the late Alfred J. and Agnes Descher (nee Ross).

She is survived by her children Janice Augustine, Michael Hellmer (friend Candace) and Sharon (Dean) Ries; unofficially adopted son John Koerber; grandchildren Karen (Matt) Altes, Jenny (Adam Burghardt) Augustine, Emily (Dan) Stroisch, Michelle (Adam) Barbosa, John (Tiffany) Ries and Mark Ries; great-grandchildren Andy, Maggie and Catie Altes, Stella and Penelope Burghardt, Henry and Clark Stroisch, Jacob and James Ries and Charlotte Ries; sister Rosemary (Jim) Law; brother Joe (Annette) Descher; sisters-in-law Mickey Descher and Delrose Descher; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Anselm H. Hellmer; parents; and siblings Annette (Orville) Nobbe, Catherine (Ray) Schmidt, Bob Descher and Jim Descher.

A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 16, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School, Waterloo.