Marlene A. Middleton | Obituary

Marlene A. Middleton (nee Ahrens), 82, of Waterloo, died Aug. 21, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born April 18, 1937, in Valmeyer.

Marlene was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Debbie (Loren) Seidel, Don (Vicki) Middleton, Carol Shelton and James Middleton; grandchildren Diana (Max) Lackritz, Heather (James Casey) Seidel, Adam (Sarah) Middleton, Aron (Joni) Middleton, Mike Middleton and Lacey Shelton; great-grandchildren Trent, Brendon, Reece, Reagan, Drake, Elliott, Graham, Mike Jr. and Jace; brother Ron Ahrens; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Floyd Middleton; two children in infancy, Larry and Donna; parents Eugene H. Ahrens Sr. and Lucretia Ida (nee Unterseh) Ahrens Kipping; step-father Stanley Kipping; sisters Pat Haberl and Helen Lueking; and  brothers Eugene H. Ahrens Jr. and David Ahrens.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of service Aug. 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: the family.

