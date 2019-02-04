Marla K. Vogt | Obituary

Marla K. Vogt, 44, of Columbia, died Feb. 2, 2019, at Evelyn’s House, St. Louis.

She was born Aug. 21, 1974, in Belleville, daughter of Michael and Sharon Miller (nee Jenkins) of Waterloo.



Marla was the owner of “Above and Beyond Designs by Marla” in Columbia. She was a member of LifechurchX in Waterloo. Marla had a deep love for God, family and especially her children.

She had fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. Throughout this most difficult fight, she continued to be supportive of others who were stricken with similar diseases.

She will truly be missed by all whose lives she has touched.

Surviving are her son, Bryce Vogt of Columbia; daughter, Breyn Vogt of Columbia; parents; brother, Stephen (Colleen Stratton) Miller of Waterloo; maternal grandfather, Charles Jenkins; nieces, Alyssa and Alayna Miller; fiance, Jeremy Thompson; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Miller; paternal grandparents, Ed and Laura Dell (nee Bachelier) Miller; and maternal grandmother, Juanita Jenkins.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 9, at Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Road, Columbia.

Memorial services will follow at noon at the church, Pastor Matt Heck officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Marla K. Vogt Trust c/o Bryce and Breyn Vogt, 218 S. Metter Avenue, Columbia, IL 62236.