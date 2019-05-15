Mark A. Keim | Obituary

Mark A. Keim, 68, of Waterloo, died May 14, 2019, at his home in Waterloo after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born July 10, 1950, in Red Bud, the son of the late Glenn A. and Ruth C. (nee Reis) Keim.

Mark was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of the Waterloo Sportsman’s Club. He volunteered his time at the Waterloo VFW Post 6504, the Monroe County History Museum, and the Waterloo Sportsman’s Club. He was a former Monroe County Deputy Coroner and was a former EMT for the Monroe County Ambulance service. For over 30 years, he was a produce manager at IGA. He also worked at Amerigas until he retired in 2015. He loved camping, nature, history, and was an avid reader. He was a selfless, strong man who was always willing to help anyone in need. He was most proud of his family, children, and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Debra Keim (nee Schaack); children Wayne (Gretchen) Menke, Shawn (Christy) Keim, Terri (Dan) Krebel, Shawn (Angie) Menke, Rachel (Shelby) Mathes, Bethany (Rodney) Cissell and Brandon (Jessica Stonich) Keim; grandchildren Cole (Holland Wallace) Keim, Trent and Hannah Menke, Daniel, Alexandria and Lucas Krebel, Jake and Haley Thrasher, Abby and Owen Menke, Kaitlyn and Shelby Ryan Mathes, Sierra and Savanna Cissell, Dylan, Landon and Nicholas Keim; great-grandchildren Ryker and Baker Keim; brothers and sisters Jerry (JoAnn) Keim, Marcia (Mike) Kreher, Lynn (Stan) Hope, Joel Keim and Matt (Tracy) Keim; father in-law Darwin Schaack; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Patty (Gerald) Weilbacher; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

He is also preceded in death by a brother, Denis J. Keim; mother-in-law Geneva Schaack; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Rick and Linda Schaack; and niece Brittany Schaack.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Waterloo VFW or Monroe County History Museum.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. May 17 and 8 to 9:30 a.m. May 18 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. May 18 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.