Marian J. Maag | Obituary

Marian J. Maag (nee Orrell), 89, of Waterloo, died Aug. 8, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born July 23, 1930, in Casey, daughter of the late George and Faye (nee Swim) Orrell.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and St. Paul UCC Choir, she was a retired teacher (Waterloo School District, third grade over 30 years), Illinois Retired Teachers Association and started her career at Shoemaker School (one-room schoolhouse).

She is survived by her children Linda (Coleman) Morse, Thomas (Lorrie) Maag, David (Cris) Maag and daughter-in-law Wendy Maag; grandchildren Bethany (Jonathan) Koch, Kristy (Branson) Whitman, Lindsey (Andy) Maag, Jacob Maag, Samuel Maag, Leah Maag and John Maag; great-grandchildren Nathan, Jeremiah and Lucy; sister Georgia “Sugar” (Ervin) Borcharding; sister-in-law Jane Hagedorn; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Marian is preceded in death by her husband John Edward Maag; son James W. “Jay” Maag; and sisters Lois Rexinger and Roberta J. Hern.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Aug. 11 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 10 a.m. until time of service Aug. 12 at St. Paul UCC, Waterloo.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, American Cancer Society, or American Heart Association.