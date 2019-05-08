Lucille Brandt | Obituary

Lucille Brandt (nee Dintelmann), 98, of Waterloo, died May 8, 2019, in Red Bud. She was born July 18, 1920, in Valmeyer, daughter of the late William and Leona (nee Weber) Dintelmann.

She is survived by her children Leroy (Janet) Brandt and Linda (Robert) Schmidt; grandchildren Lisa (Michael) Mormann, Gary (Kelly) Brandt, and Amy (James) Halleran; great grandchildren Brian (Caity) Mormann, Matthew Mormann, Garrett Brandt, Erin Halleran, Cohen Brandt, and Kaleigh Halleran; sisters and brother Gladys Kinzinger, Eugene Dintelmann, Lavern Bischoff; brother-in-law Vernon Brandt; sisters-in-law Carol Dintelmann, Dorothy Brandt, & Doris Stamm; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is also preceded in death by her husband Victor G. J. Brandt; brother Elmer Dintelmann; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Lucille was a member of St. John UCC – Maeystown and a lifetime Quilter.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: 4 H Foundation, St. John UCC – Maeystown, or Maeystown Fire Department.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. May 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service May 13 at St. John United Church of Christ

The funeral 10 a.m. May 13 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.