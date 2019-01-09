Louise F. Cinciripini | Obituary

Louise F. Cinciripini, (nee Farkas), 86, of Waterloo, entered God’s Eternal Garden at Hospice House, St. Louis, on Jan. 4, 2019, with her daughters Christine of Waterloo and Michele of St. Louis at her side.

She was born at home, in South St. Louis City, to the late Anna and Michael Farkas.

She married Hugo P. Cinciripini in 1956; he preceded her in death in 2015.

Louise was preceded in death by her dear sister Helen (Joe Crowe) and brother (Joe/Donnie Pulay).

She is survived by sisters-in-law Pat (Hank) and Pat (Al), many nieces and nephews, family in Vienna, Austria, and Unterwart, Hungary, her friends from school days and those at Cedarhurst Assisted Living of Waterloo.

Louise graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1950, and after night school to study foreign languages at Saint Louis University, she traveled extensively in Europe in 1954.

Mom was an avid reader her whole life, lately including Kindle books, and shared her love of literature with her daughters.

She took classes to learn how to use a laptop, Internet, email and was always amazed that “googling” was better than hardback encyclopedias.

She was a history buff, had a great knowledge of flowers, as evidenced by her beautiful gardens, and looked forward each year for the springtime return of hummingbirds, her “biddy buddies.”

Louise loved fishing at “the farm,” and adored her feline and canine companions, especially Schatzi “my dear heart,” her mini wirehair dachshund.

She made every holiday special, every birthday celebrated. She was the eternal optimist, and in her words “the perennial sophomore.” Our momma was always loving, and will always be loved. Her wisdom was an inspiration, her love a blessing. Rest now, Mom, in God’s Garden.

If roses grow in Heaven, Lord,

Please pick a bunch for us.

Place them in our mother’s arms

And tell her they’re from us.

Tell her that we love and miss her

And when she turns to smile

Place a kiss upon her cheek

And hold her for awhile.

Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Daughters of Charity/Province of St. Louise; Friends of Morrison-Talbott Library; or Champ Assistance Dogs.