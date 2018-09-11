Louis Michael Huskey | Birth
on September 11, 2018 at 5:45 pm
Louis Michael Huskey
David and Brooke Huskey of Waterloo announce the birth of their son, Louis Michael Huskey.
He was born June 24, 2018, at 8:41 a.m., at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
His maternal grandparents are Michael and Sandra Hamby. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Teri Huskey.
His great-grandmother is Margaret Price.
