Locals enjoying college soccer success

The strength of Monroe County soccer extends past recent high school success, as several former Hawks, Eagles and Bulldogs can attest.

Here is an update on a number of local soccer players competing at the college level.

Ben Huels, a 2017 Waterloo High School graduate, recently wrapped up his freshman year on the Saint Louis University soccer squad. Huels played in 15 of SLU’s 17 games this season with seven starts and tallied one assist for the 7-9-1 Billikens.

Kane Osterhage, a 2016 WHS grad, scored five goals with five assists as a sophomore on the Southwestern Illinois College soccer team.

Osterhage was one of five local soccer players for SWIC this season, including 2016 Gibault graduates Lucas Epplin and Dalton Scace. Epplin went 4-1 with two shutouts as a freshman goalkeeper; Scace scored five goals in 12 games.

Waterloo’s Dawson Holden and Kyle Schaefer also played this season for SWIC, which went 8-8 on the season.

Daniel Gardner of Waterloo is a member of the Bradley University soccer team, which went 11-7-2 this season. Gardner played in seven games for the Braves, starting one. He recorded an assist on the season.

Former Columbia High School standouts Sean Rickey and Adam Becker are members of the University of Southern Indiana soccer team, which went 11-7-1 this fall. Rickey started 18 games, scoring five goals with an assist. Becker played in 17 games, starting four, recording a goal and two assists.

Former Gibault standout Andrew Reinholz…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the November 22 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.