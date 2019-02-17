Local hoops teams falter

It was a rough weekend for local high school boys basketball teams.

Columbia (18-10) lost at home to Freeburg (19-11) on Friday night, 51-40. The Eagles led 13-11 after the first quarter before the Midgets went on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter. Freeburg led 25-22 at halftime.

The Midgets increased their lead to 37-32 after three quarters and outscored the Eagles 14-8 in the final frame. Freeburg’s Connor Diecker nailed a clutch three-pointer with 6:30 remaining to make it a 42-32 contest.

Cole Khoury led Columbia with 13 points and three blocks.

Prior to the game, Columbia honored twins Shawn and Ryan Patton (Class of 1997) for their upcoming induction into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame. The brothers rank first and second all-time in scoring at CHS.

The IHSA Class 3A regional pairings were announced Friday, and rivals Columbia and Waterloo will meet in the Freeburg Regional on Feb. 25.

Waterloo (7-22) dropped its sixth straight game Friday night at Mascoutah (19-10), 69-51. The Bulldogs committed 22 turnovers and shot just 4-for-22 (18 percent) from three-point range. Jake Wade scored 18 points and Ty Lenhardt added 14 points to lead the ‘Dogs.

On Saturday, Valmeyer (8-19) hung around at home against Marissa (24-2) before falling 61-56 on senior night. Philip Reinhardt, a junior, surpassed 1,000 career points with the Pirates and scored 16 points on the night. Jacob Rowold also scored 16 points for the Pirates, who open Class 1A Marissa Regional play against Gibault (14-16) on Tuesday night.

Also on Saturday, Dupo (16-13) closed out its regular season with a 40-38 nailbiter of a win at Red Bud (3-25). The Musketeers led 23-12 at halftime. Kelvin Swims led the Tigers with 19 points and seven steals. Dupo opens Class 2A Carlyle Regional play Monday night against Carlyle (6-23).