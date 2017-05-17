Local events planned for total solar eclipse

At 1:17 p.m. Aug. 21, a major solar phenomenon will draw thousands of spectators for viewing parties and an educational opportunity.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon’s orbit aligns between the sun and the earth, creating a darkness similar to nighttime.

The last total solar eclipse viewed from North America was July 7, 1972, its path stretching from Northern Alaska to Nova Scotia. However, there have not been any such eclipses in this region.

Southern Illinois will again be in the path of a total solar eclipse in 2024.

The totality of the Aug. 21 eclipse will be two minutes and 40 seconds in southern Illinois. Waterloo, Columbia and Clifftop are planning special events to enliven the experience…>>>

