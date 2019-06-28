Linda Lee Maus | Obituary

Linda Lee Maus, 71, of Columbia, died June 26, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born June 23, 1948, in E. St. Louis, daughter of the late Armin and Leona (Nottmeier) Maus.

Linda was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia. She was a teacher for 25 years at various Monroe and St. Clair County Schools. For 14 years she was a librarian for the Columbia Public Library serving as director for 8 of those years. She was a life-long member of the Columbia Historical Society and served as president for 16 years.

Surviving her are nephews Roger Maus, Allen (Laura) Maus, and Teressa Maus, of Waterloo; great nephews, Jonathan (Jessie) Maus of Valmeyer, Zane (Caitlin) Maus of O’Fallon, Brandon (Taylor) Maus of Springfield, Kyle Maus, Dakota Maus, Andrew Maus, Adam Maus, Brooke Maus all of Waterloo; great, great nieces and nephews, Jaiden, Carter, Jocelyn, and Trenton; and her beloved pet, Sammy.

Linda was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Gladys nee Neubarth) Maus; sister, Marcilee Maus; and nephew, Ricky Maus.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.

Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. July 1 and 9 a.m. until time of service July 2 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held 10 a.m. July 2 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Interment will follow at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.