Linda Harvell | Obituary

Linda Sue Harvell (nee Beggs), 69, of East Carondelet, died Aug. 7, 2019 at Integrity Health Care of Columbia. She was born Oct. 17, 1949, in Peach Orchard, Mo.

Linda worked at Parks College, then as an administrative assistant at St. Louis University in the Dean’s office and later for Judith Trentman-Wilson Law Office in Belleville. She was an active member of Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, where she was on the women’s guild, consistory, pastoral relations and she started the Mission Project.

Linda was a dear lady. Dale and Linda went above and beyond anything a family could ever ask for. They raised 8 children, loving them unconditionally. Dale and Linda were married on Dec. 24, 1966.

Surviving are her husband of nearly 53 years, Dale Harvell; her two daughters Rachel (Michael) Gomric and Kim (Mike) Reichling; her son Chad (Ellie) Harvell; her sisters and brothers Debbie Wilson, Lee (Judy) Wilson, Jerry (Tanja) Wilson, Lisa (Jim) Biggs and Lawrence Beggs; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Cathy McNair, Dennis (Teri) Harvell, Alice (Jerry) Devany and Karen Gower; her Goddaughter Gail (Jay) Harvell; her grandchildren Dustin (Crissa) Deatherage, Josh Wilson, Kirsten (Corey) Wilson, Grayson (Karyn) Wilson, Joseph Gomric, Christopher Gomric, Marcus Hahn, Mikenna Reichling, Olivia Reichling and Haylee Harvell; her great grandchildren, Blakely Wilson, Easton Deatherage, Lorelei Gomric and Lincoln Deatherage. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father David R. Beggs, Sr.; her mother Velma I. Wilson (nee Duff); her brother David Beggs Jr.; her step-father Lee R. Wilson Sr.; her step-mother Goldie Beggs; and her brother-in-law Mike McNair.

Visitation will be held on 2-6 p.m. Aug. 11, 2019 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo and Aug. 12 an hour before the service at the church.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at Christ united Church of Christ in Dupo, with Rev. Todd Mushaney, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Hospice of Southern Illinois, Christ United Church of Christ or the Lupus Foundation.