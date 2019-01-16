 Lincoln Charles Litteken | Birth Announcement - Republic-Times | News

Lincoln Charles Litteken | Birth Announcement

By on January 16, 2019 at 2:20 pm

Lincoln Charles Litteken

Brittany and Kasey Litteken of Waterloo announce the birth of their son, Lincoln Charles Litteken. Lincoln joins his proud big sister, Lola Rose Litteken.

He was born Oct. 16, 2018, at 7:22 a.m., at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Lincoln’s maternal grandparents are Teri and Tom Wetzler of Waterloo. Paternal grandparents are Sharon and Jeff Litteken of New Athens.

Great-grandparents are Rosalie and Charles Metzger of Waterloo; Lucille and the late Bill Wetzler of Waterloo; Judy and Gil Litteken and the late Betty Litteken of Waterloo; and the late Helen and Norman Edgar of Marissa.

Republic-Times

