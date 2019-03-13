Leslie W. Ray | Obituary

Leslie W. Ray

Leslie W. Ray, 86, of Waterloo, formerly of Middlebrook, Mo., died March 10, 2019, at de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis.

He was born March 26, 1932, in Crossville, Tenn., son of the late James and Alice Ray (nee Dixon).

He was married to the former Maude Gaston; she preceded him in death on Aug. 15, 1999.

Leslie was retired from the Norfolk Southern Railroad. He had served in the U.S. Air Force at the end of the Korean War.

Surviving are his son, Steven (Cathy) Ray of Columbia; two daughters, Debra (Jeff) Ware of New Baden and Melissa (Victor) Nordike of Waterloo; grandchildren Candy, Christy (Kevin), Jason (Kate), Wesley (Beth), Steven (Jamie), Lynsey (Gene), Chelsea, Eddie, Ryan (Nicole), Nora (Curtis) and Meg; great-grandchildren Carlye (Dakota), Clayre, Maddie, Jake, Reese, Abbi, Trent, Addison, Jolie, Colten, Miles, Morgan, Kenzie, Landon, Emme, Natalie and Nicole; brother David (Linda) Ray of Bonne Terre, Mo.; four sisters, Berta (Dan) Drye of Doe Run, Mo., Janet Odle of Farmington, Mo., Nancy Hall of Farmington, Mo., and Joy (Tom) Hall of Farmington, Mo., along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Eugene Ray; two sisters, Frances Hardy and Iris Queen; brothers-in-law Garry Odle, Finis Hardy and Auggie Queen, and sister-in-law Wanda Ray.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. March 14, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. March 15, at the funeral home, Pastor John Canterberry officiating.

Interment with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to de Greeff Hospice House.