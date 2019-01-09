Leona C. “Granny” Biffar | Obituary

Leona C. “Granny” Biffar (nee Weber), 88, of Waterloo, died Jan. 7, 2019, in Waterloo.

She was born March 22, 1930, in Maeystown, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Weber (nee Hoffmann).

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, and the Mary & Martha Society.

She is survived by her children Jane (Dennis) Asselmeier, Judy (Richard) Heck, Alan (Rita) Biffar, John (Anne) Biffar and Rita (Chris) Price; daughter-in-law Lisa Biffar; grandchildren Christopher (Michele) Heck, Matthew (Jessica) Asselmeier, Joshua (Melanie) Biffar, Nicole Deaton, Kelly (David) Chomhirun, Andrew (Allison) Biffar, Dana Biffar, Anthony (Carrie) Polka, Amy Polka, Shane Biffar, Magdalen Biffar and Aaron Shields; step-grandchildren Bailey and Libby Price; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Bernice Schneider; sisters-in-law Marcia Weber and JoAnn Biffar; and nieces nephews and cousins.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband Sylvester C. Biffar, parents, sons Joseph and Leon Biffar and brother Norman Weber.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 10, and 8-9:30 a.m. Jan. 11, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Jan. 11, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Oak Hill Activity Fund.