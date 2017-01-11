Leo Thomas Garleb | Birth Announcement
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on January 11, 2017 at 12:22 pm
Leo Thomas Garleb
Justin and Erica Garleb of Columbia announce the birth of their son, Leo Thomas Garleb.
He was born Dec. 14, 2016, at 9:58 a.m., at the Mercy Birthing Center, St. Louis. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
He was welcomed home by his big brother, Nolan, 2.
Leo’s maternal grandparents are Jody and Denise Johnson. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Judy Garleb.
