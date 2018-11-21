Layla Michelle Gross | Birth
By Republic-Times
on November 20, 2018 at 3:27 pm
Layla Michelle Gross
Scott and Laura Gross of Waterloo announce the birth of their daughter, Layla Michelle Gross.
She was born Oct. 3, 2018, at 8:08 p.m., at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19.25 inches long.
She has one older brother, Carter, 2.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.