Lawrence D. Moallankamp Sr. | Obituary

Lawrence D. Moallankamp, Sr., 82, of Columbia, died Feb. 7, 2017, in Waterloo.

He was born April 27, 1934, in St. Louis, son of the late Carl and Ruby Irene Moallankamp (nee Lee).

He married the late Sylvia Moallankamp (nee Pretto) on Aug. 30, 1952, in Columbia. She preceded him in death on Feb. 6, 2015.

He spent most of his early childhood and life on the Hill Castle farm in Columbia. Lawrence married the love of his life, Sylvia Pretto, and together they were the proud parents of four daughters and a son.

Along with being a farmer, Lawrence was proud to be an operating engineer who ran a crane for many years at Bussen Quarries on the river.

He was a master of many skills and could complete any task set before him. He was a true family man with a genuine joy for life. He was crazy about animals and adored children, and they returned that love to him.

He was a generous man in every way, always willing to help a neighbor or friend less fortunate than himself.

Later in life, he and Sylvia enjoyed taking trips with the family and riding their motorcycles. The light of their lives were their children and grandchildren.

Surviving are his children Charlotte (John) Barker of Columbia, Debra (Steve) Puckett of Columbia, Lawrence (Lori) Moallankamp, Jr. of Columbia, Rose (Joe) Everett of Dupo, and Barbara Moallankamp of Columbia; grandchildren Christy Barker, Jay (Heather) Barker, Stacy Martin, Michael Puckett, Jamie (Joe) Gardner, Elly (Tim) Augustine, Abby (Alex) Moallankamp, and Cathy (Joe) Augustine; 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sisters Vera (Lydia) Stone of Cahokia, and Bonnie Ferguson of North Dupo; and sister-in-law Shirley Moallankamp of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister Helen Massie, brother Wayne Moallankamp, and grandchild Trudy Lynn Everett.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Larry Ridenour officiating.

Per his wishes, he was cremated.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Helping Strays.