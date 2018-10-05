 Lawrence Andrew Wynn Sr. | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Lawrence Andrew Wynn Sr. | Obituary

By on October 5, 2018 at 1:06 pm
Lawrence Andrew Wynn Sr. 86 of Waterloo, IL., formerly of Cahokia, IL., born on August 20, 1932 in St. Louis, MO., passed away on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Oak Hill in Waterloo, IL.
Larry was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, he is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, IL., a former member of Camp Jackson Fire Dept. for over 35 years., he retired from A.O. Smith “Towers Automotive”, IBEW, and a former member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Cahokia, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernard F. Wynn and Elizabeth Louise Wynn Rosengren, nee Haberkorn; his step-father, Hans Rosengren Sr.; a sister, Nita Alt; his In-laws, George and Thelma, nee Whitten, Pingleton; and two brothers-in-law, Carl and Max Pingleton; and a grandson, Alexander Starbuck.
Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Georgia Mae, nee Pingleton, Wynn, whom he married on December 24, 1953 at Gethesmane Lutheran Church in St. Louis, MO; his children, Susan (Alan) Starbuck of Waterloo, IL., Lawrence “Andy” (Vickie) Wynn II of Waterloo, IL., and Jeffrey (Debbie) Wynn of Fults, IL.; two brothers, Hans Rosengren of St. Louis, MO. and Paul (Mary) Wynn of Fenton, MO; two sisters-in-law, Freda (George) Weber of Eureka, MO and Christine Pingleton; a sister, Sallie (Norval) Fender brother-in-law, Don Pingleton both of Alton, MO. Grandchildren, Lawrence “Drew” (Crystal) Wynn III, Paul (Stephanie) Wynn, Lindsey (Justin) Braun, Ryan Starbuck, Breanna (Nathan) Koen, Great grandchildren, Lawrence “Andrew” Wynn IV., Audrey and Benjamin Braun, Dylan, Zachary & Joseph Koen.
Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo or Juvenile Diabetes
Visitation will be on Monday October 8, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL., and on Tuesday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am with Reverend Tony Troup and Pastor Merritt Demski officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks Natl. Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Republic-Times

