Lawrence Andrew Kocher | Obituary

Lawrence Andrew Kocher

Lawrence Andrew “Larry” Kocher, 77, of Waterloo, died May 19, 2018, in Waterloo. 

He was born Dec. 23, 1940, in Camas, Wash., son of the late Andrew Jackson and Irene Kocher (nee Schwartz).

He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Peterstown House, Pyrotechnics Club and the NRA. He attended Washington State University.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Kocher (nee Osterhage); children Michael (Erica) Kocher, Gina (John) Marquardt, and James Kocher; grandchildren Marlee, Annica, Boean, and Danya; and cousins and friends.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial visitation is 2-6 p.m. May 27, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. May 28, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.


