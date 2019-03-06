Larry R. Dudley |Obituary

Larry R. Dudley, 70, of Maeystown, died March 2, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on March 15, 1948, in East St. Louis, son of Lois F. Dudley of Waterloo and the late Raymond Dudley.

He married the former Sandra I. Bequette on July 31, 1976; she survives.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army’s First Cavalry Division. He received a Purple Heart on Nov. 2, 1968, in Vietnam. He was proud of his service and even more proud of those who served at his side.

He was also an avid duck hunter.

Surviving are his mother, wife, children Justin “Mikey” (Kelly) Dudley of Dupo and Tracy L. Dudley of St. Louis and sister Janice (Robert) Barton of Red Bud. He was a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 6, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. March 7, at the funeral home, Brother Jim Skaggs officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com.