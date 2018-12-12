Kurt L. Jehling | Obituary

Kurt L. Jehling, 66, of Columbia, died Dec. 6, 2018, at his residence.

He was born July 2, 1952, in East Saint Louis, son of the Bertha Jehling (nee Eckert) of Columbia and the late Eugene J. Jehling.

He married Angela Jehling (nee Janson) on May 10, 1983, in Columbia; she survives him.

Kurt was retired from Koerber Distributing, Waterloo.

Also surviving are his son, Jesse (Sarah) Jehling of Columbia; mother; father- and mother-in-law, James and June Janson of Columbia; brother-in-law, Brett (Ami) Janson of Peoria; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and brother-in-law Scott Janson.

A celebration of Kurt’s life was Dec. 9, at Tiny’s Pub and Grill, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Toys for Tots Foundation (18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172) or Shriner’s Hospital for Children (4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110).