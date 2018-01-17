Koziarski-Steppig | Marriage

Mary-Elizabeth Koziarski of Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Homer Glen, and Nicholas Steppig, of Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Waterloo, were married Oct. 28, 2017, in Haue Valley, Pacific, Mo., Kelly Sandelin, friend of the couple, officiating. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Joseph Koziarski.

The bride is the daughter of Joe and Susan Koziarski. The bridegroom is the son of Robert “Chuck” and Joann Steppig.

The maid of honor was Stephanie Urbancik, cousin of bride. Bridesmaids were Danielle Bejlovec, Nicole Nelson and Amanda Oberc.

The best man was Gabe Hopkins. Groomsmen were Chris Steppig, brother of groom, Jacob Quernheim and Adam Sommer. Hotaru Koziarski was the flower girl.

Guests were seated by Joseph Urbancik and Christopher Walker, cousins of bride.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of Lockport High School in Lockport and a 2015 graduate of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She is employed as a executive assistant at Fidelity Investments.

The bridegroom is a 2011 graduate of Waterloo High School, a 2015 graduate of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and a 2017 graduate of University of Arkansas with a master’s degree crop, soil and environmental science. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in weed science at Purdue University.

The couple are planning August 2018 reception in Hawaii.