Kinda Tucker | Obituary

Kinda Carolyn Tucker, 72, of East Carondelet, died peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her St. Louis residence.

Carolyn was accomplished with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a dual Master’s Degree from Webster University in Human Resource Development. With a great love for her family, passion for gardening, listening to R&B and gospel music, or just laughing and chatting with family and friends, Mom always brightened your day when you needed her most.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gifford and Eula (Swain) Tucker, and sisters Mary Lou Nobbe, Wanda Jo Eggert and Julynn Daugherty.

Loving mother Carolyn is survived by her two sons Blake and Trevor, her brother Gerald Tucker, her daughter-in-law Rachelle Tucker, grandson Chase Tucker, loving relatives and all who came to know her.

Visitation will be held May 22 from 4-8 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

Funeral service will be May 23 at St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia following the 10 a.m. prayer ceremony at Leesman Funeral Home.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: The American Heart Association.