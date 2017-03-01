 Kierstin M. Whitcher | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Kierstin M. Whitcher

Kierstin Marie  Whitcher, 26, of Waterloo, died Feb. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.

She was born June 8, 1990, in Springfield, daughter of Lee H. and Cynthia Marie (nee Dennis) Whitcher, who survive.

Also surviving are sister Tiffany Elaine (Jessica) Keaton; grandparents Betty Lou Schnapp, and Kenneth and Helen Elaine Miller; aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.

Kierstin is preceded in death by grandfathers Howard Whitcher and Charles Dennis, and great-grandmother Elizabeth Thayer.

Visitation takes place 4 p.m. until time of service March 5 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial service takes place 6 p.m. March 5 at the funeral home, Pastor Matt Henson Pastor Ron Chase officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.


