Kevin Lee Wilder | Obituary

Kevin Lee Wilder, 80, of Waterloo, died Aug. 11, 2019, in Waterloo. He was born May 18, 1939, in Waterloo, son of the late Clifford O. and Bertha E. (nee Easton) Wilder.

He was a member of New Beginnings Church of God, Waterloo, and former member of Assembly of God Church, Renault.

He is survived by his wife Fern Wilder (nee Boyd); children Karen (Kevin) Powers, Kevin D. Wilder, Kendall (Paula) Wilder, and Kirt Wilder; grandchildren Michelle Huffmann, Michael Buchanan, Micaela (Lee) Touchton, Alexis (fiance Ryan Wilson) Wilder, Kyle Wilder, Elizabeth Wilder, Syvana Wilder, Stephanie Hummel, Curtis Hummel, Kevin Hummel, and Kindra (Brandon) Warning; great grandchildren Hunter, Lilah and Jaxyn; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Kevin is preceded in death by his son Kristopher Wilder; brothers Donovan and Glen Wilder; and brothers-in-law.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home and noon until time of service Aug. 14 at New Beginnings Church of God.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at New Beginnings Church of God in Waterloo, Pastor Stephen Livengood and Pastor Matt Smith officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Fults.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: family wishes.