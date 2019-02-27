Kenneth Email Doerr | Obituary

Kenneth Email Doerr, 86, of Waterloo, died Feb. 22, 2019, in Red Bud.

He was born Feb. 15, 1933, in Waterloo, son of the late William and Frieda Doerr (nee Vogt).

Mr. Doerr was a hard working, caring and loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was an avid collector of antique vehicles and tractors. He worked at Weyerhauser Co. in Belleville for 43 years.

He is survived by his wife, Verna Mae Doerr (nee Prange); children, Elaine Beckman, Dylane (Julie) Doerr, Wayne (Linda) Doerr and Dean (Dawn) Doerr; nine grandchildren, Elisha (Matt) Arnold, Dustin (Cora) Doerr, Ashley (Mac) Dickey, Alexis (Steven) Maddox, Crystal Beckman, William Beckman, Nicholas (Jaime) Doerr, Tyler (Chandler) Doerr and Quinton (Kristen Goersch) Doerr; 11 great-grandchildren, Lily and Jack Arnold, Rowan and Emilia Doerr, Brooke, Tenley and Ela Dickey, Katherine, Colton and Allyson Maddox and Beckett Doerr; two brothers, Eugene (Sue) Doerr and Gary (Barb) Doerr; two sisters Helen Pflueger and Dorothy Arras; sister-in-law, Barbara Doerr; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; nine brothers, John, Edward, Raymond, Arthur, William, George, Donald, Ronald and Robert; five sisters, Catherine, Lydia Keim, Alma Stechmesser, Bertha Schuchardt and Luella Chandler Spinks; granddaughter Courtney Georg; and brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 25-26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A graveside service was Feb. 26 at St. John Cemetery, Fults.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Foundation.