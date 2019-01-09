 Ken Biske | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Ken Biske, 77, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of Bridgeview, died Dec. 31, 2018. 

He was a retired electrician and proud member of IBEW Local 134 of Chicago. 

Ken was a lifelong learner, a dog lover, a Corvette owner, passionate about education, a science enthusiast, handyman extraordinaire, a playful friend, a Little League coach, and a lifelong Chicago Bears fan. He gave everyone a nickname, except his boys, who were just called “kid.”

He was described by his grandkids as “indomitable old man, optimist, uninhibited and unapologetic (in a good way), someone who could make you laugh, he puts family first, a perfect example of a true gentleman, supporting, inspiring, fighter, and fun-loving!”

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 55 years, Carole Biske; sons and daughters-in-law Joel and Kim Biske of Orlando, Fla., and Todd and Andrea Biske of Columbia; grandchildren Brittany and Brandon Martin of Orlando, Fla., and Elena, Spencer and Maria Biske of Columbia. 

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Education and Activities Center Building Fund, 411 E. Palmer Rd., Columbia, IL 62236.

