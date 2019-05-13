 Kelly Di Maggio | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Kelly Di Maggio | Obituary

By on May 13, 2019 at 11:02 am

Kelly  Di Maggio (nee Ahne), 41, of O’Fallon, died May 10, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born February 22, 1978, in Red Bud, the daughter of the late Henry G. and Myrtle V. (nee Matzenbacher) Ahne.

She is survived by her husband Danny Di Maggio; daughter Abbigail Lynn Haines (friend Gage Knoll); step-daughter Zoe Di Maggio; step-mother Mary Ahne; brothers Bryan (Dixie) Ahne and Kim (Lyn) Ahne; step-sister Sandy Varner; brother-in-law Joseph Michael (Anna Garrison) Di Maggio; mother-in-law Violet Blassingame; grandmother-in-law Annie Jane Helton; nieces; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her step brother Roger Cording.

She was a member of Faith Family Church, Shiloh; United Methodist Church, Alpharetta, Ga.; and Kidney Disease Awareness Support Group.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Kidney Foundation

Visitation is 2 p.m. until time of service May 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home

Funeral services will be 7 p.m. May 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

