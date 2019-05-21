Kelley Metcalf | Obituary

Kelley Marie (nee Constance) Metcalf of Waterloo died at home surrounded by her family on May 19, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer.

Kelley was born on Jan. 3, 1964, to Gordon and Patricia (nee Holland) Constance in Detroit.

Kelley married Terry Metcalf on Feb. 17, 1996, at Immanuel Luther Church in St. Clair, Mich. They located their home in Southwest Illinois.

Kelley embraced the Lord and her large extended family. She nurtured the dream of her own business into a reality, forming Trinity Marketing Now. She was active at Hope Christian Church and Great Circle/Prism. She had a sweet generous heart that always found time for her family. Yet somehow, after she has given her all to them, she still found more time for those around her, both those in need and those who thought they had no need. She was courageous in her love and confident in the decisions that come from her heart, a loving wife, tender with her touch yet firm in her ways and truly a child of God; an angel in the making. She was a mother with nothing but love for her son, always seeing and believing in his potential. Loving, and loved by us all. “Blessed.”

She is survived by her husband Terry; their children Sarah (Blake) Kearney of Dublin, Ohio, Stephanie (Nathan) Bergman of Garner, N.C., Andrew (Danielle) Metcalf of Colorado, and the apple of her eye, Ian Metcalf; as well as her mother, Patricia Mendler of Sarasota, Fla.; brother-in-law Jerry (Janice) Metcalf of Glen Carbon, Bruce (Peggy) Metcalf of Colinsville; Sister-in-law Karen Hiles of Maryville; mother-in-law Bonnie (Vernon) Metcalf of Maryville; grandchildren: Bryce, Logan, Kylen, Nadia, Nora, Johnnie, Eliza, Addy, Emmett and Barrett; siblings Mark (Tracy) Constance of Roscommon, Mich., Michelle Sockow of Red Bud, Terry (Christine) Constance of Wolverine Lake, Mich., Kathleen (Brent) Sockow of Sarasota, Debbie (Kenny) Haigh of Harper Woods, Mich., and Denise Carter of Warren, Mich.; nieces and nephews Brandon, Sean, Jason, Nick, Thomas, Cami, Justin, Autumn, Jeffree, Chelsea, Courtney, Tesia, Harmony, Zach, Jenna, Mikayla and Jared; and great-nieces and nephews Eva, Peyton, Dominic, Anthony, Aryen, Zechariah, Owen and Roman.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon, and father-in-law, Vernon Metcalf.

Friends may visit 4-8 p.m. May 21 at Hope Christian Church, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held May 22 at 10 a.m. at the church, Reverend Darrell Jones officiating.

Kelley will be interred at Palmier Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Great Circle Academy, 330 N. Gore Avenue, Webster Groves, Mo.; The Hope Youth Fund, 9270 Coach Stop Road, Columbia; or the American Cancer Society.

The family was cared for by Braun Family Funeral Home of Columbia, Illinois and online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com.