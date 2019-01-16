Keller-Gill | Wedding

Alexis Keller and Justin Gill were married Oct. 20, 2018, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Canton, Ohio, Pastor Emil Gretarsson officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Chuck and Kelley Keller of Waterloo. The groom is the son of Janet and the late Roy Gill of Canton, Ohio.

The matron of honor was Lynae Coon. Bridesmaids were friends Kristin Grimm, Sara Studeny, Abby Salvino, Chantiera McKinney and Charis Meyer.

The best man was the groom’s cousin Christopher Menegay. Groomsmen were cousin Brian Menegay and friends Adam Studeny, Kyle Hallock, TJ Sutton and Nate Clark.

The bride is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Monmouth College. She is an industrial account manager for Kirby Risk Electrical Supply, Lima, Ohio.

The groom is a graduate of Canton South High School and Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. He is the director of sales for Anheuser-Busch Sales of Lima, Ohio.

A reception for family and friends of the couple followed at the Embassy Suites, Canton, Ohio.

The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Aruba and Walt Disney World. They are reside in Lima, Ohio.