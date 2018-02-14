Keller-Gill | Engagement

Chuck and Kelley Keller of Waterloo are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexis Ann, to Justin Joseph Gill, son of Janet and the late Roy Gill of Canton, Ohio.

The bride-to-be is a 2006 graduate of Waterloo High School and a 2010 graduate of Monmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She is currently a sales account manager for Kirby Rick, Lima, Ohio.

The prospective bridegroom is a 2007 graduate of Canton South High School, Canton, Ohio, and a 2011 graduate of Kent State University, Kent Ohio, with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology with a minor in Sports Administration. He is employed as the sales director for Anheuser-Busch Sales of Lima WOD, Lima, Ohio.

Alexis is the granddaughter of Ruth and the late Allan Waeltz of Steeleville and the late Norman and Berta Lea Keller of Cutler.

Justin is the grandson of Sylvia and the late William “Avery” Dehart of Louisville, Ohio, and the late Charles and Cletus “Cle” Hall of Bolivar, Ohio.

The couple are planning an Oct. 20, 2018, wedding in Canton, Ohio.