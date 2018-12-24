Kathleen Rose Tourville | Obituary

Kathleen Rose Tourville, 76, of St. Louis, passed away Dec. 18, 2018, at Mary, Queen and Mother Center in St. Louis.

She was born on May 12, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of the lateHugo and Alice Welsch (nee Wuertz).

She met her forever husband, George, where they both worked at Monsanto; they are now back together eternally.

She is survived by her children, Andy (Melanie Pickering) Tourville of Atlanta, Ga., Beverly (Scott) Boyles of St. Louis and Vincent (Justin Seeler) Tourville of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren Phyllip Tourville, FC1 Jacob Boyles, Drake Tourville, Connor Tourville, Emma Boyles and Jaidyn Boyles; brothers and sisters Joseph (Barbara) Welsch, Duanne Welsch, Janice Welsch and Ruth Koblenz;and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, George S. Tourville III, she was preceded in death by parents, brothers John “Jackie” Welsch and Michael Welsch and sister Mary Catherine in infancy.

A funeral Mass will celebrated at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 31, at Mary, Queen and Mother Center, 7601 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63119.

Interment will follow at 9 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations in tribute of Kathleen can be made to, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org.