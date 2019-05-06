Katelyn Irene Koch | Birth
By Republic-Times
on May 6, 2019 at 2:14 pm
Thomas and Nicole Koch of Waterloo announce the birth of their daughter Katelyn Irene Koch.
She was born at 6:48 p.m. March 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 18.75 inches.
Paternal grandparents are MaryAnn Koch and the late Arthur Koch. Maternal grandparent is Patricia Berry.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.