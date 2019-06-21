Karen M. Buettner | Obituary

Karen Buettner

Karen M. Buettner, nee Prange, 76, of Waterloo, died June 21, 2019, in Red Bud. She was born June 26, 1942, in Belleville.

She was a homemaker and helped her husband at their former business, Design Electric in Columbia. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well. Karen was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wartburg.

She is survived by husband Ralph T. Buettner (married Aug. 23, 1959); children Debra (Daniel) Row, Vickie Buettner, Keith Buettner and Lisa (Gerald) Koerkenmeier; grandsons Dustin Row, Samuel (Omar) Row, Lucas (Kristina) Row, Shawnn Row and Zachary (Hillary Hausmann) Buettner; great-grandchildren Charlie, Eva, Brock, DeniRaye and Chase; extended family Jaime (Jason) Becker and their sons Connor, Griffen and Jackson, Scott and Danielle Koerkenmeier and their children Brileigh, Bryce, Bennett and Ayden Wittenbrink; sister Betty (Robert) Holste; sister-in-law Iris Buettner plus nieces, nephews and cousins.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Henrietta Prange (nee Valentine); brother Glenn (Dorothy) Prange and an infant sister Imogene Prange; father-in-law and mother-in-law Victor and Magdalena (nee Straub) Buettner Sr.; brothers-in-law Victor Buettner Jr. and Roger (Shirley) Buettner.

A memorial service takes place 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg, Rev. Dan Ostlund officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Songs 4 Soldiers, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wartburg Steeple Repair Fund or Shriner’s Hospital.

Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo handled arrangements.