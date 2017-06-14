Karen and John “Cat” Pottoff | Anniversary
By Republic-Times
on June 14, 2017 at 10:30 am
Karen and John Pottoff
Karen and John “Cat” Pottoff of Waterloo recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
They are avid golfers and have planned a fall golf vacation to celebrate. (submitted photo)
Republic-Times
