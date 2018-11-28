Julianna Gregory | Birth

Jessica and Josh Gregory announce the birth of their daughter, Julianna Gregory.

She was born Oct. 10, 2018, at 1:25 p.m., at Mercy South. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 21.75 inches long.

She has three brothers, Jakson, Jase and Jagger.

Her grandparents are Greg and Dawn Gregory, Dave and Pat Senf, and Julie and Sherman Alexander.