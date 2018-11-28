Julianna Gregory | Birth
By Republic-Times
on November 28, 2018 at 12:08 pm
Julianna Gregory
Jessica and Josh Gregory announce the birth of their daughter, Julianna Gregory.
She was born Oct. 10, 2018, at 1:25 p.m., at Mercy South. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 21.75 inches long.
She has three brothers, Jakson, Jase and Jagger.
Her grandparents are Greg and Dawn Gregory, Dave and Pat Senf, and Julie and Sherman Alexander.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.